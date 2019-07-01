Samsung CEO admits to ‘pushing’ the Galaxy Fold ‘before it was ready’

The story of the Samsung Galaxy Fold quickly turned into a drama. The foldable smartphone — the first announced in the world, even if by a couple of days — got everyone excited until units started breaking, and Samsung had to cancel its launch plans. The company is still working on fixing the issues, and an official re/launch has not yet been made public, but rumors suggest it shouldn’t be far out. All this while Samsung might be working on one, possibly two other foldable devices.

It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready — said DJ Koh, Samsung CEO

Samsung CEO DJ Koh admitted, in a meeting in Seoul with members of the media, that he pushed the device to the market before it was ready. Samsung wanted to make a dent in the smartphone world which was, in the past couple of years, dominated by point upgrades, camera improvements, and minor changes, making it a dull segment.

I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery. At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn’t even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing — DJ Koh

Meanwhile, its main competitor, Huawei, has also postponed the launch of the foldable Mate X. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X is a 5G phone, and the reason, according to Huawei, for the delay, is the slow roll-out of 5G services worldwide. Samsung is focusing on fixing the issues that plague the Galaxy Fold, and is working on the next iteration of its foldable devices.