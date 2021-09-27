Just a few days ago, a report published claimed Samsung had fixed the production issues of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung was reportedly having issues in mass-producing S21 FE due to the global chip shortage. However, the company was said to have overcome the issues and started the smartphone’s production. The smartphone was even teased by Samsung once. But now, a report from Korean publication DDaily has quoted a Samsung official as saying “We canceled the Galaxy S21FE online unpacking, which was planned for mid-October,” and said, “We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself.”

According to the report, there are two main reasons why Samsung is canceling the Galaxy S21 FE. The first reason is, of course, the lack of chips. The report says that S21 FE was supposed to be “equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 application processor (AP) as the ‘Galaxy S21 FE series’ and was scheduled to be sold at a lower price than the ‘Galaxy S21’ by adjusting the screen and camera.” However, the chips are short in supply and are being used first for the flagship models, according to the report.

Moreover, it claims that one of the reasons is strong sales of Galaxy Z Flip 3. According to DDaily, the phone is selling well beyond Samsung’s expectations. The company is having difficulty in keeping up with its demand. Since the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also uses the Snapdragon 888 chip, Samsung wants to use whatever inventory of the chip it has on the hot-selling foldable instead of the yet-to-be-launched Galaxy S21 FE. So, the Korean giant is canceling or re-considering the Galaxy S21 FE launch.

Most specs of the Galaxy S21 FE had leaked so far. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, accompanied by 6GB of RAM. Reports suggest that it will have a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Along with powerful internals, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup. The 12MP sensor will be the primary wide-angle lens which will be able to record 4K 60fps.

Source: DDaily