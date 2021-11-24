Samsung is building a new $17 billion chip plant in Texas

Samsung officially announced that it will build a new chip plant in Taylor, Texas, to produce chips and a number of other components. Samsung sells a lot of its components to US-based firms, and the new plant will make it easier to produce them, and ship them out to its customers.

The new factory will reportedly cost around $17 billion, and another document reveals that it will create around 1,800 jobs. The building site is roughly 1,200 acres in size, and it’s larger than Samsung’s Austin plan, notes the WSJ (via TheVerge) report. Texas will also offer the Korean company a lot of tax breaks, such as reduced property taxes for the first 10 years of operation.

If all goes well for Samsung, the new factory should start production as early as 2024. The new plant is expected to produce chips, processors, and several other pc and mobile components for other Samsung products and other companies. It’s worth noting that Samsung makes display panels, chips of all kinds, including processors, memory, and so much more. It’s unclear if the new plant will produce any 3nm chipsets, but it can’t be ruled out that it will.

The new factory is part of the $205 billion investment fund that Samsung announced it would spend on biotech and chip expansion. Samsung wants to compete with the likes of TSMC and Intel, and it’s part of its strategy to build more plants and increase its R&D development facilities to create better and more advanced technologies.

Speaking of TSMC, the company is also investing $12 billion in an Arizona plant, and it has announced its plans to invest over $100 billion in new chip factories over the next three years, like Samsung. Intel also has similar strategies, and the race will get a lot closer in the next few years as more of these companies will compete head-to-head for more market share.

