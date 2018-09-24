Samsung is preparing to deliver something new called ‘Samsung Buds’

Samsung has delivered many products over the years, but apparently, it’s getting prepared to present another one. At this moment, it’s only a name, a trademark. But the new Samsung Buds may come to be the competition of some of the most popular earphones on the market.

Samsung has filed a trademark application last week in the European Union Intellectual Property Office. This application makes reference to a new product that will be called Samsung Buds. The first thing that comes to our minds is the name ‘Google Pixel Buds’, and that makes us believe that these new Samsung Buds might be Samsung’s first Bluetooth earphones with Bixby. Another option is that Samsung is going to rename its Gear IconX line to make them easier to remember when you go to a store and ask for them. We will have to wait a bit longer to see where exactly does this rumor end up going to.