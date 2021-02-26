Samsung is bringing some features that made their debut with the Galaxy Watch 3 to its older siblings – the first-gen Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active. The company has started the rollout new software updates for the Galaxy Watch (carrying the build number R810XXU1FUB6) and the Galaxy Watch Active (firmware version R500XXUF1UB5), beginning with users in South Korea and the United States, with a wider release expected to commence soon.

You can now see images sent via a message on your older Samsung smartwatch

Talking about the features, the first one is the ability to see the images in notifications, especially those from messaging apps. Earlier, if an incoming message had images, it simply wouldn’t load the preview on the older version of Tizen OS. Additionally, the AR emoji and the Bitmoji that you’ve created on your phone can now be used on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active.

The update also adds the ability to get voice-based guidance via your connected audio wearable during your workouts. On a similar note, you will now be able to access cumulative distance and heart rate data in the form of voice input, while your workouts such as running or biking are being automatically tracked.

Voice-based guidance via Bluetooth headsets for your workouts is also here

Furthermore, the update also allows the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active to capture and send a scrolling screenshot you’ve captured on the smartwatch and send it to the connected smartphone automatically. This is one feature that I’ve been waiting to arrive on my older Samsung smartwatch for a while now. The update also brings general system and app performance improvements too.

Earlier this month, Samsung expanded the ECG support on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 to more regions in Europe, UAE, and Chile among a total of 31 countries. This came after Samsung finally succeeded in getting the US FDA’s nod for ECG monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active2.