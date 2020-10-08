Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is now up for grabs in the US starting at $229.99. The device is available from Samsung’s official online store, authorized retail outlets and Amazon in a trio of colors – Dark Gray, Gold, Silver. Originally launched a month ago, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 packs modest specifications but aims to impress with its premium metallic unibody build and multimedia capabilities, thanks to a quad-speaker system and the ability to connect it with a Samsung TV to control video content on the larger display.

Talking about the hardware, the device features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display, but this is a TFT LCD panel we’re talking about. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC keeps things running under the hood, and is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. A 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging keeps the lights on.

Samsung’s budget tablet features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera that is positioned alongside the right edge with landscape orientation in mind. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lacks cellular connectivity, so you might want to keep that in mind before splurging on this budget tablet. It also appears that the device lacks a fingerprint sensor, but it does offer support for face unlock.

There is also an Auto Hotspot feature that lets the tablet automatically connect to your phone without touching the latter, and there is Dolby Atmos support as well. The company will take 50% off the price of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s Book Cover Case if you purchase the tablet before October 25 from its official online store. Here’s a quick look at the SamsungGalaxy Tab A7’s key specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs

Display 10.4″ TFT LCD

2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) OS Android 10 Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

3GB RAM + 64GB storage

microSD up to 1TB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

(4×2.0GHz + 4×1.8GHz) Battery Usage 7,040mAh

Fast Charging Camera 8MP AF (Rear)

5MP (Front) Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

(2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth v5.0 Input / Output USB Type C (2.0)

3.5mm Stereo

4-Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Source: Samsung Newsroom