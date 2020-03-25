Samsung Galaxy S20 series introduced a host of new camera features to take advantage of its impressive camera hardware. Samsung has now begun the rollout of a new update that brings those features to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 duo.

The first one is Single Take, which simultaneously captures multiple photos and a short clip of a scene, and then recommends the best shot to users. Next up is Night Hyperlapse, which lets users capture artistic low light photos on their Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

The software update also brings Custom Filter, Pro Video, Clean View and Quick Crop in the Gallery app. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 also get the Quick Share file transfer feature and the Music Share tool to extend paired Bluetooth connection while playing music.

Source: Samsung