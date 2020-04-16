Up next
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, a toned-down and more affordable version of the Galaxy S10 flagship, went official in January and soon hit the shelves in multiple markets including India. Now, the device is finally making it to the US shores and will go on sale starting April 17 priced at $650.

The Galaxy S10 Lite takes design cues from the Galaxy S10 and has three cameras at the back. It also borrows some photography tricks from its pricier flagship siblings such as Super Steady OIS, Single Take, and Night Hyperlapse among others. Here’s a quick look at its internal hardware:

  • 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB)
  • Triple rear cameras: 48MP (f/2.0) main + 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle + 5MP (f/2.4) macro
  • 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera
  • 4,500mAh battery (25W fast charging)

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be up for grabs in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue shades from the official Samsung US website, BestBuy and Amazon. Samsung will give buyers $250 as a trade-in discount, while Amazon is giving away the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds with the purchase.

