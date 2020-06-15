In a bid to fill the gap between affordable and flagship 5G phones, Samsung is bringing the upper mid-range Galaxy A71 5G to the US market. It will set you back by $600 and will hit the shelves starting June 19, with T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com being the first to offer it.

However, Samsung has promised that the Galaxy A71 5G will also be available from AT&T, Verizon, and a few other carriers later this summer. As for the phone itself, you get four cameras at the back with a 64MP main snapper, a Super AMOLED display, and a very familiar Samsung design with a punch-hole drilled in the middle, something the company markets as an Infinity-O display.

The phone will be up for grabs in a single Prism Cube Black color and will be sold in an unlocked flavor as well from Samsung’s official website. Here’s a quick look at the Galaxy A71 5G’s internal hardware:

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

(Expandable up to 1TB) Rear Cameras 64MP primary

12MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

5MP depth sensor Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh Software Android 10 Dimensions 6.39 x 2.97 x 0.31 inch Weight 6.52 oz

