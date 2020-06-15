In a bid to fill the gap between affordable and flagship 5G phones, Samsung is bringing the upper mid-range Galaxy A71 5G to the US market. It will set you back by $600 and will hit the shelves starting June 19, with T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com being the first to offer it.
However, Samsung has promised that the Galaxy A71 5G will also be available from AT&T, Verizon, and a few other carriers later this summer. As for the phone itself, you get four cameras at the back with a 64MP main snapper, a Super AMOLED display, and a very familiar Samsung design with a punch-hole drilled in the middle, something the company markets as an Infinity-O display.
The phone will be up for grabs in a single Prism Cube Black color and will be sold in an unlocked flavor as well from Samsung’s official website. Here’s a quick look at the Galaxy A71 5G’s internal hardware:
Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications
|Display
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
(Expandable up to 1TB)
|Rear Cameras
|64MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
5MP depth sensor
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|6.39 x 2.97 x 0.31 inch
|Weight
|6.52 oz
