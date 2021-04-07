Samsung has brought a trio of 5G-ready budget phones to the US market – the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, and Galaxy A52 5G. Now, all three phones have already gone on sale in a bunch of other markets, and are finally making their way stateside. The Galaxy A52 5G and A32 5G, in particular, introduce a new design that Samsung is now marketing with much fervor. They are targeted at young smartphone users by offering them in bright colors and some interesting hardware, especially in the camera department. Heck, I’ll just outline what Samsung is specifically targeting – screen quality, camera, and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, it comes armed with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 800 nits of peak brightness. More importantly, it is the first non-flagship Samsung phone with a 120Hz display. Inside, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G keeping things in motion, ticking alongside 6 gigs of RAM and 120GB of onboard storage. Samsung has equipped the device with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera department is where things get interesting. The quad lens array at the back includes a 64MP main snapper with OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and another 5MP unit for collecting depth information. For selfies and video calling duties, you get a 32MP main camera with a ton of tricks to play with.

The Galaxy A52 5G runs Android 11-based One UI 3 skin out-of-the-box, with Samsung promising four years of assured updates. The phone comes with an IP67-certification for dust and water resistance, while color options on the table are purple, blue, white, black.

Pricing and availability: The Galaxy A52 5G starts at $499.99, and will be up for grabs from AT&T, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and the official Samsung store as well.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

A notch down the product hierarchy sits the Galaxy A42 5G that was originally launched back in September last year. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution, which is quite disappointing. It relies on the same Snapdragon 750G SoC that also powers the Galaxy A523 5G. There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that you can further expand via a microSD card. A large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging keeps the lights on.

The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, a 5MP depth sensor. On the front sits a 20MP selfie camera housed in a U-shaped notch. Notably, Samsung’s official press material mentions support for both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G, while the pricier Galaxy A52 5G misses out on the faster mmWave flavor of 5G.

Pricing and availability: Galaxy A42 5G costs $399.99, and it’ll be available from Samsung and Verizon starting tomorrow. As for color options, you can choose between Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Grey trims.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

This one is the first sub-$300 device from Samsung to offer 5G support, and is actually the most affordable one to do so. Starting with the design, Galaxy A32 5G follows in the footsteps of the pricier Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a v-shaped notch at the top, and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 15W fast charging.

At the back, you’ll find a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, sitting alongside an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle shooter, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. To take care of selfies and video calls, Samsung has equipped this one with a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the side, embedded in the power button.

Pricing and availability: The Galaxy A32 5G starts at $279.99 and will be up for grabs from Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and T-Mobile starting April 9. You get to choose between black, blue, violet, and white colors for this one.