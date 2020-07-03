Samsung is gearing up to launch two high-end Android tablets – the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ – soon, with both of them already appearing in hi-res renders and on multiple certification websites. Well, it appears that the two tablets are not too far away from launch, as Samsung briefly listed the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G on its official website.

First spotted by Androidu.ro, the support page for Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G carrying the model number SM-T976B went live on the Samsung Germany website before it was pulled. There was nothing much to glean in terms of specs, but a support page going live is an indication that the device will be launched soon.

Image: Androidu.ro

As per the juicy leak that surfaced last month, the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G will feature dual rear cameras and a 12.4-inch AMOLED display. The S Pen will magnetically attach to the rear panel and will rest in a vertical groove aligned with the camera module. Notably, the front camera has been moved to the side, which means it will be on top while using the tablet in landscape mode.