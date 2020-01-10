Companies at trade shows have secret meetings with partners where they show off, away from prying eyes, prototypes and unannounced products. In one such meeting held by Samsung, the company’s CEO allegedly confirmed the name of the device we’ve been calling the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will be, according to the report, called Galaxy Bloom. The image below was purportedly shot at said meeting, confirming the aforementioned.

The product will be aimed at women in their 20s, according to the report, and a second picture (main leader image) shows off the device render next to a clamshell compact foundation.

Ultra-thin glass will replace the film on the original Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy Bloom will come in both 4G and 5G variants.

At the same meeting, DJ Koh allegedly confirmed the new naming scheme Samsung will use for its S-flagship. The family will consist of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, with the Ultra sporting a 108MP main camera with 10x zoom.

Source: ajunews (in Korean)

Via: GSMArena