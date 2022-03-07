Is TM Roh to blame for the recent Samsung snafus?

Samsung has had a lot to deal with last week. After the successful launch of the Galaxy S22 series in February and the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro at MWC 2022, things were looking good. However, last week, it was reported that Samsung was deliberately slowing down the performance of its Galaxy devices. Later, around 190GB of its confidential data was also leaked on the internet. According to a report from Korea, Samsung shareholders are now holding TM Roh accountable for these events.

The report from the Korean publication Donga (cited by Ice universe) claims that the recent events could trigger another corporate restructuring in Samsung. Samsung hired Roh Tae-moon as its mobile chief in 2020 and only two years later, another restructuring is on the cards. The report claims that Samsung held an online voting ahead of the regular shareholders' meeting on March 16 in which several of the shareholders voted against TM Roh, and things are not looking good for him.

As stated above, it seems like the recent events have triggered such thoughts. Samsung was recently found throttling the performance of many Galaxy devices. Even though the company issued a statement saying it would provide users with an option to set the performance of apps using the Game optimization Service, it hasn't been taken well within Samsung, as per the report. Four flagship Galaxy devices were also banned from the popular benchmarking application Geekbench following the reports of apps being throttled.

Adding more to it, Lapsus$ reportedly leaked 190GB of sensitive Samsung data online. This leaked data includes the source code of Samsung's authentication system and even Qualcomm's source code. Although Samsung has said that it is investigating the hack, many have taken this as a flag of TM Roh's leadership which has put "Samsung Electronics in a difficult situation".

It remains to be seen if shareholders at Samsung take an action against the mobile chief or if this is one of the many trumped-up stories.

Via: Sammobile