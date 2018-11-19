Samsung Black Friday deals are giving great discounts on Phones, Wearables and more

Black Friday is right around the corner and deals are going to keep coming. Right now Samsung has already made most of its deals go live, and it’s a great moment if you want to buy a new smartphone, Chromebook or some other products.

Maybe you’re still not sure what to get for Black Friday, but considering its Monday, you have enough time to decide. You can already start browsing through many offers that are already live, and the Samsung website is a good place to start. Most of Samsung’s deals are already live so if you find something you like you can buy it without having to wait for Friday. Right now the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have discounts that go from $200-$400 depending on the carrier or if they’re unlocked. We also find $100 off Chromebook and $70 off the Galaxy Watch. The Samsung Galaxy Tab, Gear S3 and Gear Sport also get a $100 discount. The Gear Fit2 Pro gets a $50 discount, but if you want to see all the deals, just follow this link.