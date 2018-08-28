Samsung Bixby can order tickets from Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment are pretty much ubiquitous in the United States for facilitating the exchange of consumers’ money for access to the day’s biggest shows, acts and teams. Some call it an effective monopoly, but chances are that if you want a ticket to a show, you’ll go through Ticketmaster.

Well, there’s a new way to go through Ticketmaster as the company has announced its integration with Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby. The function is currently limited to North America with users of the Galaxy Note 9 getting the first crack.

A couple of suggested queries to Bixby include:

Hi Bixby, find concert tickets in Los Angeles. Hi Bixby, what sporting events are happening in New York this weekend?

The Ticketmaster API is able to give out event information and take down payment credentials as well.

Bixby is the latest stop for the API: Live Nation says it has also been worked into Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Groupon, BandsinTown, YouTube and other platforms.

Live Nation Entertainment also entered into agreement with T-Mobile a couple weeks ago to offer the carrier’s customers discounted tickets, exclusive seats and expedited, special concessions. And you can get a Galaxy Note 9 from that carrier, too.