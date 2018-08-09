Samsung makes the Bixby speaker known as Galaxy Home

It wouldn’t look out of place at an IKEA store, but it would certainly be more than a piece of post-industrial furniture.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Home, a Bixby-powered speaker, at its Unpacked event today by essentially having 160 units placed throughout the Barclays Center main stage. The feat was impressive, the sound was pretty good.

The company is taking full advantage of its acquisition of Harman by utilizing subsidiary AKG in tuning the product, which looks like a stool with a lampshade on it. It’s no HomePod, for sure. Two treble units face from the narrower top end while a hefty subwoofer gives the legs a good shaking.

Artificial intelligence service Bixby is the key user interface — something Samsung has taken some pains to show that it has improved in both syntax and conviviality — that allows users with multiple products on the Bixby platform to leap from one Galaxy Watch to a refrigerator when it comes to playing music or dispensing information. Eight far-field microphones will be used to gather vocal input.

The speaker was only previewed at the event, but we can expect more details “soon,” presumably at the next Samsung Developers’ Conference in November. We should expect a full reboot of Bixby in the near future.