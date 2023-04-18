While Bing was previously the subject of ridicule for many years, it has recently gained massive popularity due to its integration with ChatGPT. The new Bing AI chatbot, which is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 model, provides better search results compared to the traditional search engines, and as a result, has experienced a surge in usage.

Samsung has reportedly taken note of how users are liking the new Bing experience and according to a report from The New York Times, the Korean giant is considering to switch the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft's Bing. This move would not only mark a significant win for Microsoft — which has long tried and failed to compete in the space of search — but also serve as a wake-up call for Google.

Samsung sends Google into 'panic' mode

Google has long dominated the search engine space with over 90% market share. Google is also currently the default search engine on Samsung smartphones in many countries around the world. However, the recent rise of ChatGPT-like AI programs and Bing's sudden surge of users, has prompted concern among Google executives. Samsung's exploration of Bing as its default search engine has reportedly left the company in a state of "shock" and "panic."

While some speculate that Samsung is only using this as a negotiating tactic to secure a higher share of revenue from Google — the company reportedly pays up to $3.5 billion per year to be the default search on Samsung devices — and some even believe it is simply not possible for Samsung to ditch Google, it highlights the growing threat it poses to Google's dominance.

It remains unclear whether Microsoft would be willing to match Google's multi-billion-dollar payments for default search engine status on Samsung smartphones, but there is an existing deal between Samsung and Microsoft — that's why there is a dedicated Microsoft apps folder on your Samsung smartphone — and it could make such a partnership more feasible.

Google hasn't given up just yet

But, Google has not given up just yet. The company is developing its own set of AI apps to fight off the competition. It recently opened up its conversational AI chatbot, Google Bard, to a limited set of users. While it may not be as widely available (or helpful) as ChatGPT, Google has plans to integrate AI into more of its products. In addition to Bard, the company is also working on a number of AI projects behind the scenes.

The Times adds that Google is reportedly scrambling to launch a new version of its search engine powered by an AI algorithm codenamed "Magi." The company's main challenge is to keep ads a part of chat-based search experience. "Magi would keep ads in the mix of search results. Search queries that could lead to a financial transaction, such as buying shoes or booking a flight, for example, would still feature ads on their results pages," the report says.

Google has assembled a team of over 160 designers, engineers, and executives to expedite Magi AI's development, and we could see an unveiling as soon as Google I/O 2023, per the report. In addition to this, Google is also working on projects like "GIFI," a tool that could enable you generate images in Google Image search results, "Tivoli Tutor," an AI-powered language tutor, and "Searchalong," a bot that would add the functionality of AI chatbot in Chrome.

It may not happen, but it's a wake-up call for Google

Although it is uncertain whether the Samsung-Microsoft partnership will come to fruition, it serves as a significant wake-up call for Google. Google's dominance in the search engine space has led to complacency, leaving them unprepared for Bing's recent surge.

With AI technology continuously advancing and reshaping the tech landscape, the company must realize the need for continuous innovation and adaptation. While the report suggests that Google is working on a number of AI tools for the future, it remains to be seen whether any of these projects will materialize or just be abandoned — just like many of the company's previous services.

Via: The New York Times