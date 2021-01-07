Samsung galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 Android 11

Samsung has been on a roll lately when it comes to updating its flagships, both current and previous generation. After treating the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, and later showering some love on its foldable phones too, it’s time for the Galaxy S10 series to get a software upgrade. Samsung had originally announced plans to bring the Android 11 upgrade for the Galaxy S10 series in January 2021, and is finally making good on its promise. 

One UI 3.0 update also brings the January security patch

As per a report from XDA-Developers, Samsung has begun the rollout of stable One UI 3.0 update for the Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10. The update carries the build number G97xFXXU9ETLJ and also brings with it the January Android security patch. However, the update’s rollout currently appears to be limited to Switzerland. But a phased rollout is not uncommon, and users can expect the update to be released in more regions soon.

Talking about the One UI 3.0 update, it brings a design overhaul that includes a new look for the home and lock screens, notifications, and the useful Quick Panel. The widgets have received some aesthetic refinement too, and new visual effects have arrived as well.  On a functional level, One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S10 family brings the usual set of Android 11 goodies such as grouped notifications, more granular privacy controls, and bubble alerts.

One UI 3.0 rollout will soon expand to more regions too

“Improved AI-based zoom on photos, and improved autofocus and auto-exposure help capture a great shot,” adds Samsung. With One UI 3.0, the native Gallery app on the Galaxy S10 has also received a host of new tricks such as related photos, the ability to revert back to a photo’s original version even after an edited version has been saved, and a cleaner photo organization layout to name a few. Users can also customize their share sheet, adjust the transparency of home screen widgets, and even add a video to their call screen.

