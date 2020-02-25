Samsung is starting to mass produce DDR5 DRAM that is potentially the world’s fastest memory to be used in smartphones and mobile devices.

It’s a 16GB LPDDR5 chip produced with 10nm technology which is capable of data transfer rates of 5,500 megabits per second. That’s about 1.3 times faster than the previous LPDDR4X memory. The chip is apparently also 20 percent more power efficient.

The memory chip will likely see wide usage in 5G-capable devices, but artificial intelligence and gaming are also the fortes of the chip which will likely see adoption in high-end premium smartphones.

The company also recently started mass production of 6nm and 7nm EUV chips. You can read about that here.

Source: Korea Herald