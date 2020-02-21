Samsung has announced that it has begun mass producing 6nm and 7nm chips. It is doing so using the EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography process. Samsung aims to deliver the products to customers in the first quarter of 2020.

Moreover, Samsung‘s production facility in Hwaseong, Korea is equipped to go as low as producing 3nm EUV chips in the coming years. The company is said to have completed the product design for 5nm chips. It has also started the process development for 4nm chips.

Samsung’s cumulative investment on the production line will reach $6 billion by the end of 2020. EUV lithography process is touted essential for the creation of complex patterns on wafers. Further, chips from these wafers will be used in 5G, AI, and automotive chips.

Source: SamMobile