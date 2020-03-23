Up next
Author

According to a recent Counterpoint Research paper, cited by SamMobile, Samsung managed to become the third-largest processor-maker in the world. The growth is mostly due to the success of its products on the Indian and U.S. market.

With a market share of 14.1 percent of the global mobile application processor market in 2019, Samsung is now third after Qualcomm, and its 33.4 percent, and MediaTek, with its 24.6 percent, followed by Apple which accounted for 13.1 percent.

Samsung’s Exynos chips are also being used by other manufacturers, like vivo and Meizu, while Samsung has a very small portfolio of its own smartphones being powered by other processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm.

Via: SamMobile

You May Also Like

Google Pixel 4a appears on video, reveals full design and key specifications

Google Pixel 4a’s leaked hands-on video reveals a full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 SoC at its heart, and a familiar design

These are the best 5G devices, deals and plans available on Verizon

If you want to upgrade to a new 5G enabled device, Verizon has excellent choices, along with some interesting deals and unlimited plans for you

iPhone 12 Pro leak hints at 64-megapixel camera, night mode support for all lenses

Apple will reportedly enable night mode for the telephoto and wide-angle lens on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.