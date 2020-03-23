Author

According to a recent Counterpoint Research paper, cited by SamMobile, Samsung managed to become the third-largest processor-maker in the world. The growth is mostly due to the success of its products on the Indian and U.S. market.

With a market share of 14.1 percent of the global mobile application processor market in 2019, Samsung is now third after Qualcomm, and its 33.4 percent, and MediaTek, with its 24.6 percent, followed by Apple which accounted for 13.1 percent.

Samsung’s Exynos chips are also being used by other manufacturers, like vivo and Meizu, while Samsung has a very small portfolio of its own smartphones being powered by other processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm.

Via: SamMobile

You May Also Like

vivo S6 5G design confirmed by promo images, online listing

The vivo S6 5G, which will sport dual-selfie-cameras, has popped up in the promo images you see below, showing off the quad-camera setup.

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro concept render suggests reverse notch

The HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro aren’t even official yet, and rumors are starting to pop-up concerning the fall flagship, the Mate 40 Pro.
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.