According to a recent Counterpoint Research paper, cited by SamMobile, Samsung managed to become the third-largest processor-maker in the world. The growth is mostly due to the success of its products on the Indian and U.S. market.

With a market share of 14.1 percent of the global mobile application processor market in 2019, Samsung is now third after Qualcomm, and its 33.4 percent, and MediaTek, with its 24.6 percent, followed by Apple which accounted for 13.1 percent.

Samsung’s Exynos chips are also being used by other manufacturers, like vivo and Meizu, while Samsung has a very small portfolio of its own smartphones being powered by other processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm.

Via: SamMobile