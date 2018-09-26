Samsung beats Apple in yet another market

The latest information comes from Taiwan, where Samsung beats Apple to become the top smartphone vendor. The report is referring to the month of August, when Samsung managed to secure a 19.6% market share. The DigiTimes report cites data compiled by local channels and explains the success by referencing strong Galaxy Note 9 sales.

The list, with now Apple in second, looks like this: Apple (18.8% share), Asustek (15.6%), OPPO (11.5%), HTC (6.2%), Sony Mobile Communications (5.6%) and Xiaomi (5%).

When it comes to sales value, things are much different though. Despite the fact that Samsung beats Apple in volume, Apple managed to grab twice as much sales value than Samsung. That’s a sales value of 41% share for the iPhone-maker, followed by Samsung at 19.8%. OPPO is strong at 9.9%, followed by Asustek at 8.8%, Sony Mobile at 6.1%, HTC at 4.3%, and Huawei at 3.3%.

The report also predicts that Apple’s shares, both by volume and sales, will increase significantly in September. That is due to the new iPhones being released on the local market, and analysts predict Apple will come on strong.

As far as the best-selling models in August in Taiwan were, the report mentions these devices: iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, ZenFone Live (L1) ZA550KL, OPPO R15, Galaxy J4, iPhone 6s Plus 32GB, iPhone 8 64GB, Sugar Y12s, HTC Desire 12, Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) and ZenFone 5.