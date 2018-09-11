Samsung could stop the iPhone X, 8 and some iPads from being banned in South Korea

Apple is facing a possible ban on the sales of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X, iPad 9.7″, and 9.7″, 10.5,” and 12.9″ iPad Pro in South Korea due to a patent infringement claim. This patent is held by KAIST, and it seems that the final verdict of this case may go against Apple unless Samsung has something that could save the day.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology claims to hold a patent for a transistor technology used in the A-series chips. This tech is known as FinFET and its found in many modern processors. Apple’s chips indeed use this technology, but the dispute is over the validity of the patent. Now Samsung steps in and submits evidence that refutes the novelty of the patent, which is required for the patent to be regarded as valid. Samsung has done this to challenge the patent validity since the company uses the same tech in its chips. So in the end, Samsung helps itself while saving its biggest rival in the tech world.