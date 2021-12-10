Samsung announces “Together for Tomorrow” CES 2022 keynote

It's official. Samsung is hosting its ‘Together for Tomorrow’ CES 2022 keynote on January 4, 2022, at 6:30 P.M. PST (9:30 PM ET). Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jong-Hee (JH) Han will deliver the keynote to the people attending CES 2022 offline. The event will be live-streamed as well on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.

In the past two years, CES has only been an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Consumer Electronics Show is returning in its physical form next year, and Samsung will mark its presence with the launch of new devices. In the long blog post, Samsung has detailed the innovations it has introduced in the past few years at CES, from human digitalism in CES 2011 to SmartThings platform in CES 2015 to IoT experiences in 2016. The company will now take the innovation to next level with CES 2022 wherein it is not only expected to introduce some new technologies and products but some new green initiatives as well.

Samsung is set to introduce its multifaceted efforts to contribute to making life on Earth more sustainable and emphasize the need for everyone to participate in reducing climate change wherever they may be. The company will also be introducing its latest innovative technologies to help users enjoy even more enriched lifestyles based on optimized, customized service for each and every person, along with enhanced experiences of being connected to one another.

Although the company hasn't announced what it will launch at CES 2022, it is rumored that the company will introduce its much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE, some new MicroLED TVs, MiniLED TVs, and QD-OLED TVs, and some new smart home appliances as well. What are your expectations from Samsung's CES 2022 keynote? What do you think the Korean giant will launch at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Samsung Newsroom