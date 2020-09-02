Samsung has announced The Premiere, its new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, at its virtual press conference event “Life Unstoppable”. It is said to provide a big picture cinematic experience in your home. The company will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting in the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.

Samsung The Premiere will be available in up to 130” and 120” inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser-powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology. It comes with a peak brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens. It also supports Filmmaker Mode that allows users to “enjoy watching movies as the director intended.”

The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring. The Premiere can be placed directly in front of a wall or a screen. It has built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound.