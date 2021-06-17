Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, a month-long celebration for new and existing Galaxy owners where they get offers and rewards. The Summer of Galaxy begins on June 21 and Samsung will provide a variety of offers. You will get vouchers as well as free subscriptions and more. Here’s what Samsung is offering:

Enjoy a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription and $5 voucher to save on your next Uber Eats purchase

Refer a friend to purchase a Galaxy S21 5G series device and you both will save 50% off the Galaxy Watch3 just in time to seize the warmer days ahead.

Each week, Galaxy owners can head to Samsung’s Mobile Heroes lounge for Master Classes to learn tips, tricks, and the chance to win special prizes.

Enjoy a complimentary $5 Twitch gift card to support your favorite streamers and unlock special perks.

Additionally, Samsung is joining forces with global music authority Billboard to provide exclusive programs and offers:

Launching on 6/22, Billboard’s Songs of Summer chart will track the music acts expected to make their mark on the music landscape this season, based on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Samsung Galaxy owners will also get exclusive access to perks from top-charting Songs of Summer artists.

Billboard and Samsung will distribute its first-ever Songs of Summer Galaxy NFT. Beginning June 21 and while supplies last, Galaxy owners will be granted exclusive access to preview the Songs of Summer Chart a day before it’s released to the public by redeeming the limited-edition NFT created by Fanaply to commemorate the top-charting hits of the summer for years to come.

Backstage Access w/ Billboard Pro: Galaxy owners can also enjoy a 3-month Billboard Pro membership – your backstage pass to the ultimate music industry intel.