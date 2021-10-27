Samsung One UI 4 and One UI Book 4

Samsung released a few promotional videos that mainly focus on the upcoming One UI 4 features, design, and overall software update. The One UI 4 update will be based on Android 12, and a lot of Samsung users are waiting to receive the update on their devices. Along with the One UI 4 announcements, Samsung also announced that it would release One UI Book 4, a skin that is specifically made for Windows laptops to be more in line with its other devices such as tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones.

The One UI Book 4 skin applies One UI 4 effects and uses similar design techniques, methods, and overall layout and colors to make some of Samsung’s Windows apps more unique and recognizable. Applications such as Samsung Settings, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Gallery. More apps will likely follow suit and be updated with new designs in the near future.

The One UI Book 4 skin will be available on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey devices when it launches. Future Samsung laptops and other devices may also support the new skin and theme on Windows devices.

We have no information on when this feature will start rolling out to compatible and supported devices. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for Samsung until it updates its apps to find out more. In terms of features, there doesn’t seem to be any change, and it seems to affect applications only visually for now, based on the information that we have available. It’s also worth noting that Microsoft and Samsung have had a very strong partnership for many years now. Most Samsung flagships can easily be used with Windows thanks to the special integrations to send messages, manage notifications, use the phone, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360



    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

    You May Also Like
    Android apps on Windows 11
    Windows 11 will only have a few selected Android apps at launch
    Microsoft shared more details today, and also released the feature to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel, there’s a small catch however.
    Amazon’s Deal of the Day feature Chromebook and more devices on sale
    Check out the latest Deals of the Day from Amazon.com, where you will find several Chromebook laptops, monitors and more on sale
    Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon listing leak
    Google Pixel 6 Pro gets listed on Amazon ahead of the announcement
    The Google Pixel 6 Pro was posted on Amazon UK, confirming some of the previously leaked specifications, price tag, and even the shipping date.