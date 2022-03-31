Samsung launches its first ever OLED TV, the S95B, in an attempt to disrupt LG's hegemony

Samsung yesterday announced a slew of 8K and 4K TVs for the year 2022. In addition to revealing QLED, Neo QLED, and soundbars, Samsung also unveiled its first-ever OLED TV. The OLED TV market has been heavily dominated by the company's local rival, LG, but Samsung is now finally catching up with its S95B OLED TV.

The S95B comes in two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch. Both the variants boast 4K resolution, support up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum HDR. The base variant has been priced at $2,199 whereas the 65-inch option has been priced at $2,999. The TV comes with the same Neural Quantum Processor 4K chipset as the company's highly successful Neo QLED 4K models. Thanks to this processor, the OLED TVs from Samsung feature 4K upscaling, Real Depth Enhancer, and more.

Thanks to the OLED display, Samsung says the S95B OLED TV delivers brightness and realistic colors in comparison to the other TVs with other display technology. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and object tracking sound. The overall body of the TV is very thin and slim. The TVs will be available around mid-April, but if you're interested in them, you can place a pre-order right now.