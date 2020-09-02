We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung has taken the virtual stage at its Life Unstoppable event to announce a new 5G phone, which is also its cheapest till date. The company has revealed only a few specifications and the images of the device. It will give more information regarding the device later on.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with an unspecified resolution. To recall, the Galaxy A41 comes with a 1080p screen. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch. t sports a quad rear camera setup, but we don’t know the detailed specs yet.

The full Galaxy A42 5G details will be revealed “closer to its launch later in the year.”

Via: Gsmarena

