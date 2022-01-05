Samsung announces Home Connectivity Alliance, Home Hub, and more for the home at CES 2022

Samsung introduced the brand new Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022 yesterday, and it also revealed a new Home Hub that can control all of your smart devices on a new dashboard. The company also announced its membership in the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) and revealed a collaboration with Patagonia to keep microplastics out of our oceans.

Samsung announced its membership in the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) with other leading manufacturers in the smart home field to ensure compatibility, better safety, and interoperability among multiple devices and across brands. Samsung was already a founding member of the HCA with other manufacturers, including the Arcelik A.S., The Electrolux group, Haier, GE Appliances, and Trane Technologies.

“As digital technology becomes more embedded in everyday life, we at Samsung believe that it’s essential to bring greater openness to our smart home ecosystem and empower consumers with more options to create truly personalized home experiences,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business group at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to work with other members of the HCA and will work to make home lifestyles easier and smarter with meaningful innovations in smart appliances and connectivity.”

Samsung also announced its brand new Home Hub devices. The new tablet will debut first in South Korea, and it will allow users to control and monitor their smart home devices such as light bulbs, and other SmartThings connected services, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Energy, Pet, and Air. The SmartThings ecosystem is one of the most comprehensive packages around, and it offers great third-party integration with other home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Samsung didn’t say when the Home Hub will be available in other markets or how much it’ll cost.

The company also announced its collaboration with Patagonia and pledged to keep microplastics out of our oceans. It partnered up with the company to prevent microplastics from entering our oceans. Samsung also revealed that it aims to design sophisticated new washing machines that let people safely wash their clothes and other garments while minimizing the impact of microplastics.