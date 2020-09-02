Alongside the Wireless Charging Trio and Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Tab A7 and Galaxy Fit2. The former is Samsung’s latest affordable slate while the latter is a successor to Galaxy Fit.

The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch TFT display with a 2000×1200-pixel resolution and around 80% screen-to-body ratio. Samsung says it runs on an octa-core CPU (3 cores running at 2GHz, the rest at1.8 GHz) but the name of the chipset wasn’t revealed. It comes equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage with room for a microSD card slot.

It sports an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and packsa 7,040mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Plus, there will be an LTE variant in some countries.

Coming to the Galaxy Fit2, it features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 3D curved glass. It comes equipped with heart rate sensor and a 159 mAh battery. It will be offered in either Black or Scarlet color options. It is claimed to last between 15 and 21 days on a single charge, depending on usage.