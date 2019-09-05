Samsung announces Galaxy Fold availability, Galaxy Fold 5G variant

Initially hinted for September 6, later confirmed, and then for September 27 globally, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally making its way to shelves. Samsung today announced that the delayed, but now improved, Galaxy Fold is available starting September 6 in Korea.

The phone will make its way to other countries as well, including France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more, at a later, unspecified date. It will be available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver, as well as a 5G ready option in certain markets.

The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we’re excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves — DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, available in select markets, will be a direct competitor to Huawei’s Mate X, as the Chinese foldable device is a 5G-capable smartphone. Prices and exact availability will depend on each market, but we should be able to see devices on shelves really soon.

For the U.S., that means “in the coming weeks”, according to Samsung.

For customers in Germany, prepare 2,100 Euros for September 18.