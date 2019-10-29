Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops

Samsung is expanding its laptop portfolio today with the addition of two premium notebook computers: the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. Samsung has built the two with ultra-portability and ultra-powerful computing in mind.

In terms of highlights (you can check out the full spec sheet below, and more details in our in-depth hands-on post), the two feature the first QLED displays on a laptop. With the 10th Gen Intel Core processor at their core, the two computers promise fast computing capabilities.

While the Galaxy Book Flex is a 2-in-1, thanks to its 360-degree hinge that allows experiencing Windows both on a computer and tablet (enhanced by the S-Pen), the Galaxy Book Ion was engineered specifically with portability in mind.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available in the U.S. early next year. Exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.

Galaxy Book Flex specs

Galaxy Book Flex 13 Galaxy Book Flex 15 Dimensions 302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm 355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm Weight 1.15kg 1.57 kg (External graphics model) 1.52 kg (Internal graphics model) Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) 15.6″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake) 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake) Graphics Intel® Iris Plus GraphicsUS or Intel®UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory (External graphics model) Intel® Iris Plus Graphics or Intel® UHD Graphics (Internal graphics model) Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp Security Fingerprint Fingerprint S Pen Built-in S Pen Built-in S Pen Keyboard Backlit Backlit Battery 69.7Wh (Typical) 69.7Wh (Typical) Ports Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Galaxy Book Ion specs