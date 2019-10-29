Windows

Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops

Samsung is expanding its laptop portfolio today with the addition of two premium notebook computers: the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. Samsung has built the two with ultra-portability and ultra-powerful computing in mind.

In terms of highlights (you can check out the full spec sheet below, and more details in our in-depth hands-on post), the two feature the first QLED displays on a laptop. With the 10th Gen Intel Core processor at their core, the two computers promise fast computing capabilities.

While the Galaxy Book Flex is a 2-in-1, thanks to its 360-degree hinge that allows experiencing Windows both on a computer and tablet (enhanced by the S-Pen), the Galaxy Book Ion was engineered specifically with portability in mind.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available in the U.S. early next year. Exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.

 

Galaxy Book Flex specs

Galaxy Book Flex 13

Galaxy Book Flex 15
Dimensions

302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm

355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm
Weight

1.15kg

1.57 kg (External graphics model)

1.52 kg (Internal graphics model)
Display

13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)

15.6″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU

10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)

10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)
Graphics

Intel® Iris Plus GraphicsUS  or Intel®UHD Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory (External graphics model)

Intel® Iris Plus Graphics or Intel® UHD Graphics (Internal graphics model)
Memory

Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)

Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)
Storage

Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)

Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
WLAN

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic

720p HD / Dual Array Mic

720p HD / Dual Array Mic
Audio

AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp

AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
Security

Fingerprint

Fingerprint
S Pen

Built-in S Pen

Built-in S Pen
Keyboard

Backlit

Backlit
Battery

69.7Wh (Typical)

69.7Wh (Typical)
Ports

Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

 

Galaxy Book Ion specs

　

Galaxy Book Ion 13

Galaxy Book Ion 15
Dimensions

305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm

356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm
Weight

0.97 kg

1.26 kg (External graphics model)

1.19 kg (Internal graphics model)
Display

13.3″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)

15.6″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU

10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)

10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)
Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory (External graphics model)

Intel® UHD Graphics (Internal graphics model)
Memory

Up to 16GB (DDR4)

Up to 16GB (DDR4) + 1 Sodimm
Storage

Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)

Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)

+ 1 SSD expandable slot
WLAN

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic

720p HD / Dual Array Mic

720p HD / Dual Array Mic
Audio

AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp

AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
Security

Fingerprint

Fingerprint
Keyboard

Backlit

Backlit
Battery

69.7Wh (Typical)

69.7Wh (Typical)
Ports

Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

