Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops
Samsung is expanding its laptop portfolio today with the addition of two premium notebook computers: the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. Samsung has built the two with ultra-portability and ultra-powerful computing in mind.
In terms of highlights (you can check out the full spec sheet below, and more details in our in-depth hands-on post), the two feature the first QLED displays on a laptop. With the 10th Gen Intel Core processor at their core, the two computers promise fast computing capabilities.
While the Galaxy Book Flex is a 2-in-1, thanks to its 360-degree hinge that allows experiencing Windows both on a computer and tablet (enhanced by the S-Pen), the Galaxy Book Ion was engineered specifically with portability in mind.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available in the U.S. early next year. Exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.
Galaxy Book Flex specs
|
Galaxy Book Flex 13
|
Galaxy Book Flex 15
|Dimensions
|
302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm
|
355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm
|Weight
|
1.15kg
|
1.57 kg (External graphics model)
1.52 kg (Internal graphics model)
|Display
|
13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|
15.6″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|
10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)
|
10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)
|Graphics
|
Intel® Iris Plus GraphicsUS or Intel®UHD Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory (External graphics model)
Intel® Iris Plus Graphics or Intel® UHD Graphics (Internal graphics model)
|Memory
|
Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)
|
Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
|
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
|WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|
Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|
720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|
720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|
AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|
AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|Security
|
Fingerprint
|
Fingerprint
|S Pen
|
Built-in S Pen
|
Built-in S Pen
|Keyboard
|
Backlit
|
Backlit
|Battery
|
69.7Wh (Typical)
|
69.7Wh (Typical)
|Ports
|
Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic
|
Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic
Galaxy Book Ion specs
|
Galaxy Book Ion 13
|
Galaxy Book Ion 15
|Dimensions
|
305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm
|
356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm
|Weight
|
0.97 kg
|
1.26 kg (External graphics model)
1.19 kg (Internal graphics model)
|Display
|
13.3″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|
15.6″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|
10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)
|
10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)
|Graphics
|
Intel® UHD Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory (External graphics model)
Intel® UHD Graphics (Internal graphics model)
|Memory
|
Up to 16GB (DDR4)
|
Up to 16GB (DDR4) + 1 Sodimm
|Storage
|
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
|
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
+ 1 SSD expandable slot
|WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|
Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|
720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|
720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|
AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|
AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|Security
|
Fingerprint
|
Fingerprint
|Keyboard
|
Backlit
|
Backlit
|Battery
|
69.7Wh (Typical)
|
69.7Wh (Typical)
|Ports
|
Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic
|
Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic