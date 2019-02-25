Samsung announces Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 mid-rangers

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones debut today, as the company introduces the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 at MWC 2019. They both feature Super AMOLED Infinity U displays, and are aimed at the mid-range smartphone consumers. Though sporting the same screen size (and panel), the Galaxy A50 is the more powerful version of the two.

It is powered by a quad-core Exynos 9610 processor and comes in either 4- or 6GB of RAM, and 64- and 128GB of expandable storage configurations. The display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel of the Infinity U type (waterdrop notch). It has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, which corresponds to FHD+.

By contrast, while sharing the same display (and physical dimensions), the Galaxy A30 is powered by a dual-core Exynos 7904 processor. It is helped by either 3- or 4GB of RAM, and comes in storage options of 32- or 64GB, expandable.

The differences are more visible when it comes to the camera department. The Galaxy A50 packs a triple-camera setup, comprised of a 25MP AF (F1.7) unit, a 5MP FF (F2.2) shooter, and a 8MP FF (F2.2) camera. By contrast, the Galaxy A30 only comes with a dual-camera system of a 16MP (F1.7) unit and a 5MP (F2.2) shooter.

The front-facer is a 25MP camera on the Galaxy A50, and a 16MP unit on the A30. The battery rating is the same, at 4,000mAh.

Black, White, and Blue colors are common for both, with the Coral being exclusive to the Galaxy A50. Pricing and availability information has not yet been made public, but the phones are likely going to land in India first.

Galaxy A Series – Specifications