Samsung Frame TV 2020 has been launched in three screen sizes in India. The company has also announced 10 new models in 4K UHD, full-HD, and HD-ready options in its Smart TV range.

The new Frame TV 2020 comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. They feature Samsung’s QLED technology and come preloaded with Art Mode. It delivers 100 percent colour volume and has HDR 10+ support. The TV is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K. It includes sensors to adjust the screen’s lighting and contrast based on the surrounding light.

Further, there is an Active Voice Amplifier to boost the audio and adjusts its volume and clarity on the basis of the ambient environment. The Frame TV 2020 also analyzes scenes in real-time to identify and render appropriate sound.

Samsung is offering Art Store with over 1,200 artworks from around the globe that can be applied on the idle screen of the Frame TV 2020 models using the Art Mode. Moreover, the TV supports Amazon Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. There is also home access via the SmartThings app and One Remote Control.

The Frame 2020 will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and a one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. The TV will be available in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, for INR 74,990, INR 84,990, INR 139,990, respectively.

As for the online Smart TV models, their size starts from 32-inch and goes up to 65-inch. Samsung’s 4K UHD Smart TV models will range from INR 36,990 for the 43-inch version to INR 89,990 for the 65-inch version, while FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from INR 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to INR 31,990 for the 43-inch model.