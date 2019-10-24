Samsung announces Exynos 990 chip that will power the 2020 Galaxy S

If you’re wondering about the performance of next year’s Galaxy S flagship, rest assured it will get a performance boost. Samsung announced the next-generation flagship SoC, the Exynos 990, which will be is 20% faster overall, regardless if it’s executing common tasks, graphics speed, or power efficiency.

Built with 7-nanometer (nm) process technology using extreme ultra-violet (EUV), the SoC includes the Mali-G77 GPU, and supports LPDDR5. It consists of two custom cores, two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. Additionally, the chip also integrates a dual-core neural processing unit (NPU) and improved digital signal processor (DSP).

Milestones in technological advancements are imminent all around us. Mobile 5G technology is opening new avenues for communication and connection, while AI is poised to become an everyday tool for people worldwide. Samsung’s Exynos 990 and Exynos Modem 5123 are perfectly adapted for high-volume 5G and AI applications, and are designed to help the world’s most ambitious enterprises, large and small, achieve their goals of bringing new capabilities to their markets — Inyup Kang, president of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics

That’s right, Samsung also unveiled the Exynos Modem 5123, a 5G chip capable of download speeds of up to 7.35Gbps in mmWave, and 5.1Gbps in sub-6GHz setting with up to 8x carrier aggregation.

Production for both chips is scheduled to begin by the end of this year, and we’re likely going to see it debut on the 2020 Galaxy S flagship.