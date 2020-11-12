Samsung has announced a new chipset, the Exynos 1080 for upper mid-range phones. It unveiled the chip at a joint launch with Vivo. It is built on 5nm process with EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) FinFET technology. Moreover, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will be the first smartphones to be powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC.

Compared to Samsung’s 7nm process, the 5nm processor increases the number of transistors by more than 80 percent. Further, it offers a 7 percent improvement in performance and an 18 percent reduction in power consumption when compared to 7nm DUV (Deep Ultraviolet Lithography).

The Exynos 1080 is an octa-core chipset that comprises of 1+3+4 tri-cluster architecture. It comes with Cortex A78 single-core processor that is clocked at 2.84GHz, Cortex-A78 triple-core processor that ticks at 2.6GHz, and Cortex-A55 quad-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

Exynos 1080-powered smartphones can have support for WQHD+ resolution display with up to 90Hz refresh rate or Full HD+ resolution screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, it supports up to 200MP single camera or 32MP + 32MP dual-camera setup or a maximum of six cameras. It also supports HDR10+ and 4K 60ffps encoding and decoding with HEVC.

The new SoC includes Mali-G78 MP10 graphics and comes with support for LPDDR4x / LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has NSA/SA dual modem for 5G connectivity and supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G spectrums. Further, it comes equipped with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDuo, and Galileo.