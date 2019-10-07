Other OS

Samsung announces affordable Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+

Contents

Samsung today announced the two latest members of its Chromebook family of products, the Chromebook 4 (above) and Chromebook 4+ (below). They both are available for purchase starting today at Best Buy, Samsung.com, and select retailers, starting at $229.99, and $299.99, respectively. They’re both similar in terms of specs, but the differences are found in the display, where the Chromebook 4 features a 11.6-inch HD LED panel (1366 x 768 resolution), and the Chromebook 4+ packs a 15.6-inch FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080 resolution).

The larger model packs 2 USB-C ports and weighs 1.7 kg, instead of one on the Chromebook 4 and 1.18 kg. The rest of the specs are identical, and include Intel Celeron N4000 processors, Intel UHD 600 Graphics, 4- or 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM configurations, 32- or 64GB of eMMC storage, two 1.5 W speakers, and identical connectivity options including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and the usual suspects.

Featuring Google Assistant, the Chromebook 4 and 4+ bring, according to the manufacturer, a compact design, long-lasting battery, and a combination of sleek design, performance with value.

Chromebook 4+

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Samsung
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
ChromeBook, Chromebook 4, Google, News, Samsung
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.