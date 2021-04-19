Samsung introduced its Galaxy M12, a budget offering in India earlier this year. Now, the device is making its way to Europe. The smartphone features a big display, a versatile camera setup, and an ergonomic design. It is powered by a 4G in-house SoC that is paired with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. It sports an Infinity-V display and a square-shaped camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that bears a V-shaped notch. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which is now common in budget smartphones. The smartphone is powered by 8nm 4G-capable Exynos 850 SoC. It comes equipped with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB user-expandable storage (up to 256GB). It comes with dual SIM support and runs Android 11-based One UI out of the box. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging over a Type-C port.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M12 sports a quad rear camera setup. It is led by a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, which is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. Plus, you get two 2MP shooters for both depth and macro capabilities. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Widevine L1 certification for HD content, and standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ GLONASS.

“Since its launch in 2019, the Galaxy M series has been designed to support the needs of users everywhere. The newest addition to this series, Galaxy M12, is designed to inspire the lives of our young users. The large 5000 mAh battery has adaptive fast charging technology to provide extended battery life. Galaxy M12 will really set a benchmark in this price category at the level of strong experiences,” said Tiberiu Dobre, Head of IM Division Samsung Electronics Romania and Bulgaria.