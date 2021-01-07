Samsung is tipped to be working on several new Galaxy M-series devices. It could launch the Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M62 soon. Ahead of those devices, the company has officially unveiled the Galaxy M02s. The device is a budget smartphone, and it is priced under INR 10,000. It has a big 6.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 4-series SoC, triple rear camera setup and more. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

The Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an HD+ resolution. Samsung is focusing on promoting three aspects of the phone – its screen size, the amount of RAM, and the battery capacity. The smartphone has a water-drop notch, which Samsung calls the “Infinity-V display” to house the selfie shooter. There is a considerable chin at the bottom and average bezels on the sides of the display. The volume rockers and power buttons lie on the right edge of the phone. Moreover, there is a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom alongside the USB Type-C port and the speaker grill.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. On the optics front, it sports a triple rear camera setup of 13MP primary sensor + a 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie shooter as well. The Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It will be available in Black, Blue and Red Colors in Haze and Matt effect design.

The smartphone costs INR 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at INR 9,999. It will sell via Amazon, Samsung E-Store and alll the key retail outlets.