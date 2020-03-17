Samsung has announced the mass production of the industry’s first 512GB eUFS 3.1 for use in flagship smartphones. It is claimed to break the 1GB/s performance threshold in smartphone storage.

The Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 chip can write over 1,200MB/s, which is more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC (540MB/s) and over ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card (90MB/s).

In layman terms, transferring contents from an old phone to a new device will also require considerably less time. Phones with the new eUFS 3.1 will only take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data. For reference, UFS 3.0-based phones require more than four minutes.

Samsung says 512GB eUFS 3.1 processes up to 60 percent faster than the widely used UFS 3.0 version.

Along with the 512GB option, Samsung will also have 256GB and 128GB capacities available for flagship smartphones that will be launched later this year.

Source: Samsung Newsroom