Samsung to announce new Exynos chip on November 19

We usually get excited when we receive official information about new tech, so Samsung’s latest post on Instagram comes as a great surprise. The company has revealed the official date for the announcement of a new way to experience gaming, which could mean that we could be days away from seeing a new Exynos processor.

In a rather interesting move, it seems that Samsung is getting ready to announce its new processor several months before the launch of its new flagship devices. The South Korean tech giant usually launches its new Exynos chipsets just a few weeks before the arrival of the Galaxy S series, but we know that 2021 has been a crazy year. The company already decided to kill off its Galaxy Note series in favor of new foldable devices, and it has also delayed the launch of the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE.

Whatever the case, Samsung may have everything ready to unveil a new Exynos processor, and rumors suggest we may be talking about the Exynos 2200 chipset. This would be Samsung’s first chipset to feature an AMD GPU. There is no official mention of the Exynos 2020 processor in the Instagram post, but it invites us to learn how the advancements of semiconductors have changed the way we see gaming. The new event will take place on Saturday, November 19, in case you don’t want to miss it.

This will allow us to get a better idea of Samsung’s plans for the future. And who knows, it may also mean that the company is getting closer to announcing its new Galaxy S devices, even though rumors already suggest possible January and February launches.

Source Instagram Via SamMobile