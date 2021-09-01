Just a few days ago, we learned that Samsung will roll out One UI 4 beta soon. As Android 12 comes closer to official roll-out, OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus, are working hard to prepare and finalize their own versions of the new operating system for their flagship devices. Now, the company has confirmed that the first Android 12 based One UI 4 beta will be released this month.

Posted to Samsung’s official community forums, Samsung says its next OS release is just right around the corner. If you happen to be in Korea, and you would like to join the beta, you will need to tap the ‘Join One UI Beta Program’ banner in the Samsung Members app. The company hasn’t announced the beta program for other regions though it is expected to expand to other regions soon.

Samsung, also, hasn’t yet confirmed that the beta release would be public or not, though the company has confirmed it will work on both carrier-sold and unlocked devices. As reported earlier, the upcoming One UI 4 beta would be available on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship devices.

Unlike Apple, which roll-outs its latest operating systems to all the supported iPhones at once, Android OEMs take a long time to update their skins after the official roll-out from Google. Samsung has taken it up a notch by announcing that its first Android 12 beta will be available this month. Even though there’s no concrete release date, even if it ends up being September 30, it’s still ahead of schedule.

Are you excited about One UI 4? How do you think the combination of Samsung’s One UI design and the Android 12’s new Material You design will look like? Let us know in the comments section below!