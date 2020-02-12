Forza Street
Samsung announced a variety of devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. While it was a Samsung event, Xbox took the stage to announce a new partnership. Forza Street – a free-to-play racing game – is coming soon to Samsung‘s Galaxy devices.

This is the first time that a Forza series game will be playable outside of Xbox and PC. While the game was announced last year, Microsoft had promised that it will be launched on Android and iOS. Moreover, it has been listed on the Google Play Store for quite some time now.

According to the latest announcement at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Forza Street will finally be making it to Android later this year. Microsoft will be launching Forza Street in the Galaxy Store later this spring.

As per Microsoft, the controls for the game have been streamlined for touch screen devices.

Those interested can pre-register for the game here.

Via – XDA-Developers

