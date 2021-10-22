We keep finding tons of great devices on sale over at Amazon.com. This time we focus on great audio products that will take your media experience to another level. First up, we have the Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar that is currently getting a 43 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $398 after $302 savings. This will work amazingly well with your TV or Smart TV, as it will give you theater-quality sound that will come from every side to deliver true audio immersion.

A more affordable option comes as the Samsung HW-S50A 3.0ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos that’s getting a huge 41 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $148, and you get to save $102 upon purchase. The Samsung 5.0ch S60A S Series Soundbar is another nice option to consider, as it can be yours for just $198 after a $132 discount that represents 40 percent savings. And if you’re just looking for powerful audio to start your next party, you can get the Sound Tower MX-T70 for $378 after a $322 discount.

If you’re more into Sony products, you will find the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: S350 2.1ch Sound Bar and Powerful Subwoofer going for $248 after a $31.99 discount that represents 11 percent savings. Or go for the more powerful and more expensive Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology that is getting a 17 percent discount, which translates to $101.99 savings, leaving it at $498.

You will also find deals on the Roku Streambar Pro that currently sells for $150 after a $30 discount. This soundbar doubles up as a streaming media player with support for 4K, HD, and HDR content. It also comes with a Roku Voice Remote with a headphone jack for private listening. The more affordable Roku Ultra is also on sale, going for just $59 at Walmart.