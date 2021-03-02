We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung’s latest flagship is currently available for as low as $75 if you go for the T-Mobile version. If you want your phone unlocked or locked to AT&T or Verizon, you can get one for $100. Now, you can only reach these prices after an eligible trade-in. The higher-end models also get up to $700 off, meaning that you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for just $200 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500. To make things even better, you will also get four months for YouTube Premium for free and up to $250 Samsung Credit to use towards accessories, tablets, and more.

You can also choose to go for the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as you can get them starting at $350. This variant comes with a 6.7-inch flat display and a plastic backplate, and the same amazing features you will get in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including the built-in S Pen. However, if you wish to have a curved 6.9-inch display with a glass back and a more ‘premium’ feel, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starting at $550. These devices start with 128GB storage space, so getting more storage will also make the price go up, but the savings will still be great after an eligible trade-in.

Moving over to Amazon.com, we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $1,800 after a $200 discount. You can get the same device for $1,500 over at Samsung.com, but once again, after an eligible trade-in. And if you don’t want to spend that much, you can also grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that’s available for $650. And if you’re looking for a new device that won’t break the bank, you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $300.

Now, heading over to OnePlus.com, we find the latest OnePlus 8 series on sale. First, the OnePlus 8 Pro is selling for just $799 after a $200 discount. This device comes with 256GB of storage space and 12GB RAM, and you can get yours in Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue. You will also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition as a free gift. However, if you want the Glacial Green version, you will have to settle for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option, which’s also selling for $799, but no savings or free earbuds here.

The regular OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green is selling for $499, and it comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, or get the Interstellar Glow variant for $599 and get 12GB RAM with 256GB storage space. Finally, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is available for $599, and it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. These devices will also give you $200 savings, so you just have to choose which is the right phone for you.