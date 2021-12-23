Samsung and LG will supply displays for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022

Earlier in December, we reported that the iPhone 14 Pro would come with a punch-hole display, and also mentioned that the panel would likely be produced by LG, and it would be an LTPO OLED 120Hz panel. Back then, both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were expected to receive display panels from LG, and it appears that might still happen, but Samsung might also be involved to help meet Apple’s high demand.

We heard that the next generation of iPhone 14 Series would do away with the notch (via FrontPageTech), and instead, Apple would equip them with a more modern hole-punch cutout. Ming-Chi-Kuo also mentioned confirmed the rumors. Kuo also believes all 2022 iPhone models will have a punch-hole cutout (via MacRumors).

Recent rumors also suggested that non-Pro iPhone 14 models would keep the notch and that their displays would likely measure at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches. We’ve heard several claims confirming that there will not be an iPhone 14 mini this year, instead, Apple might make a larger vanilla iPhone 14, which is rumored to be called the iPhone 14 Max.

According to a new rumor, Samsung will supply all of the punch-hole cutout display panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will measure at 6.1-inches, while LG will provide all of the displays for the iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. Both Samsung’s and LG’s displays will carry the hole-punch cutout and the LTPO OLED technology. It’s worth noting that Samsung has a very long history with Apple supplying a wide variety of components to its iPhones, iPads, and even Mac devices, including displays, memory, storage, and more.